Morgan Stanley Has $28.93 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $28,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

HALO opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

