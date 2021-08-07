Morgan Stanley Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $61.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NYSE:SEE opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

