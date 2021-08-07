Morgan Stanley Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.