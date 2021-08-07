Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.