Morgan Stanley Sells 13,046 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Lemonade worth $29,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of LMND opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

