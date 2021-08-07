Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.27. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 20,531 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.62.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

