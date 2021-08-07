Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Hits $23.41 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00861629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00100094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041067 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

