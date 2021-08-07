MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.56 ($104.18).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR MOR traded down €1.77 ($2.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €44.63 ($52.51). The company had a trading volume of 367,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a fifty-two week high of €122.85 ($144.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.20.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

