Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

