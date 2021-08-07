Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $307.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $307.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.14.

NYSE:MSI traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.52. 1,252,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.12. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $231.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

