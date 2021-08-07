MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

MP Materials stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 168.82 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.