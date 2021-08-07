Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.35 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $8.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.