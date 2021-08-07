MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 196,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,956. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

