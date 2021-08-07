MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

