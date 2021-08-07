Murray International Trust Plc (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MYI opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. Murray International Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,710.00.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie purchased 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28). Also, insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.76 ($12,978.52).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

