Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 105,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,246. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $780.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.