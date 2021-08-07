MyNeighborAlice Hits 1-Day Volume of $185.23 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $257.23 million and $185.23 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.25 or 0.00027573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00100647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00040918 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

