NAOS Finance Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 104.4% against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00155336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,099.80 or 0.99791901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.70 or 0.00800379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

