National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.20.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.57. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

