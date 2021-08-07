National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRMRF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 3.87.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

