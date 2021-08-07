National Bankshares Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$196.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$196.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.00.

TSE:GSY opened at C$180.22 on Friday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$58.16 and a 1 year high of C$186.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.0193119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 over the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

