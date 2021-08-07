National Bankshares Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $120.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

