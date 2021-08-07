National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 360,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

