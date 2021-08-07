NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.01

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

RBSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

