Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.63.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 7,443,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,728. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.