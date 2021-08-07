Needham & Company LLC Raises Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $26.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MNTV stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,963,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

