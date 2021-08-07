Neil Manser Sells 48,146 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Neil Manser acquired 50 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Monday, June 28th, Neil Manser acquired 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($198.38).

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser acquired 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.01) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.10. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

