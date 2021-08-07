Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Neo has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and $597.23 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $46.84 or 0.00105797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

