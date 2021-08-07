Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NLST opened at $7.04 on Friday. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.