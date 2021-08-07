Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $122.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.