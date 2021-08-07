Neutron Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $173,950.19 and $46.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

