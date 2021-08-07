New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $43.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.