New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $9,952,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 96.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

FE stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

