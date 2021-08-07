New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,500 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.