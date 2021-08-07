New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $22,445,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.92.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

