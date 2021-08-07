New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

