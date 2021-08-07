New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $8,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,754 shares of company stock worth $55,579,167. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.