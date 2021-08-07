New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Relic traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.62, with a volume of 25135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

