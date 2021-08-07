New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Relic traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.62, with a volume of 25135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.
In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
