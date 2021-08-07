News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $26.27. News shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 48,626 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 771.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of News by 194.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $102,780,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

