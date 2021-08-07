Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.79.

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.