NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.64.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

