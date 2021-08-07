NextDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $150,032.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $150,032.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001829 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00146027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,089,850,809 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,618,700 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

