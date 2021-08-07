NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NXGN stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

