Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Buys 88 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney purchased 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £197.12 ($257.54).

Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 225.88 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.55 million and a P/E ratio of -25.67. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

