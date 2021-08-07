NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.33.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$28.85. 150,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -220.23. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$14.40 and a twelve month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2669078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

