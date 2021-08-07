NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NGL stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,671.36.

NGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

