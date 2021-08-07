Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 10,500 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $221,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,184.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Lazydays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

