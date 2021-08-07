NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend Sells 3,546 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIKE alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 33,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.