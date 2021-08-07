Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and $1.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,525.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.08 or 0.07088021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.38 or 0.01321945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00349860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.65 or 0.00610333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00340092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00301125 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,780,938,690 coins and its circulating supply is 8,119,438,690 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

