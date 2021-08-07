NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NiSource (NYSE:NI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.
Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 1,570,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.
