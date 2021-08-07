NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NiSource (NYSE:NI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 1,570,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.